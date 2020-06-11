All apartments in Springfield
6564 EDSALL ROAD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 AM

6564 EDSALL ROAD

6564 Edsall Road · (540) 658-3950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6564 Edsall Road, Springfield, VA 22151

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 5572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful NEW Custom Home! Lovely finishes throughout. Move-in ready.The professional landscaping welcomes you into the main entrance door. Upon entrance of the main level, the high walls prelude to the consistent grandiosity of the interior structures that are throughout. The foyer is lit by natural light and a grand chandelier which compliments the custom metal stair railings. The hall and the adjacent family room bounce the light from the windows in part due to the wide cut walls, while the wall to the study eclipses the prominence of the sun, indicating an environment made comfortable to the task-oriented mind to be working within. The kitchen windows compliment in height the white cabinets and granite counter tops. The kitchen also boasts stainless steel appliances. The upper floor is to be surveyed as for the same airiness and well-lit, high space. The corridor is of more than adequate girth and the various rooms are interspersed on the length running opposite the high staircase railing. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and the laundry room (which includes a granite counter top and upper and lower cabinets) is on this level, too, making for convenient cleaning as well as organization. The master bedroom is spacious and lit by a great number of windows which continue into the master bathroom overlooking the terrace. The luxurious on-suite possesses a garden tub, custom shower, custom vanity an walk in closet. Descending the closed column of unwinding steps brings you immediately to the large rec room on the lower level. In addition to this auxiliary space, there are 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a second laundry room. As there are various windows, the outdoor light imparts gaiety to the entirety of the area. Lower level would be great for in-law suite, au-pair suite, or rental space! The lower level has a separate exterior access. This home boasts hardwood, custom tile work, and carpet on all 3 levels. This home is equipped with a central vacuum system and many other upgrades throughout. The exterior of the home is custom stone and brick. The attached 3 car garage will allow plenty of space for vehicles and storage.3D Virtual Tour at https://properties.myhouselens.com/23551/6564%20Edsall%20Rd,%20Alexandria,%20VA%2022312

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6564 EDSALL ROAD have any available units?
6564 EDSALL ROAD has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6564 EDSALL ROAD have?
Some of 6564 EDSALL ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6564 EDSALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6564 EDSALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6564 EDSALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6564 EDSALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6564 EDSALL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6564 EDSALL ROAD offers parking.
Does 6564 EDSALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6564 EDSALL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6564 EDSALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6564 EDSALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6564 EDSALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6564 EDSALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6564 EDSALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6564 EDSALL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6564 EDSALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6564 EDSALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
