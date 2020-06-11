6564 EDSALL ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful NEW Custom Home! Lovely finishes throughout. Move-in ready.The professional landscaping welcomes you into the main entrance door. Upon entrance of the main level, the high walls prelude to the consistent grandiosity of the interior structures that are throughout. The foyer is lit by natural light and a grand chandelier which compliments the custom metal stair railings. The hall and the adjacent family room bounce the light from the windows in part due to the wide cut walls, while the wall to the study eclipses the prominence of the sun, indicating an environment made comfortable to the task-oriented mind to be working within. The kitchen windows compliment in height the white cabinets and granite counter tops. The kitchen also boasts stainless steel appliances. The upper floor is to be surveyed as for the same airiness and well-lit, high space. The corridor is of more than adequate girth and the various rooms are interspersed on the length running opposite the high staircase railing. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and the laundry room (which includes a granite counter top and upper and lower cabinets) is on this level, too, making for convenient cleaning as well as organization. The master bedroom is spacious and lit by a great number of windows which continue into the master bathroom overlooking the terrace. The luxurious on-suite possesses a garden tub, custom shower, custom vanity an walk in closet. Descending the closed column of unwinding steps brings you immediately to the large rec room on the lower level. In addition to this auxiliary space, there are 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a second laundry room. As there are various windows, the outdoor light imparts gaiety to the entirety of the area. Lower level would be great for in-law suite, au-pair suite, or rental space! The lower level has a separate exterior access. This home boasts hardwood, custom tile work, and carpet on all 3 levels. This home is equipped with a central vacuum system and many other upgrades throughout. The exterior of the home is custom stone and brick. The attached 3 car garage will allow plenty of space for vehicles and storage.3D Virtual Tour at https://properties.myhouselens.com/23551/6564%20Edsall%20Rd,%20Alexandria,%20VA%2022312