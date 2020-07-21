6510 CASTINE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

Welcome home to this spacious townhome located in the Westhaven community! This house is immaculately clean. The kitchen has just been renovated to the highest standard with new cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, new refrigerator, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors are present throughout the main level. Large wood deck is conveniently accessed from the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings throughout the upper level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Spa-like master bath w/ dual sink vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, ceramic tile floor, high ceilings & recessed lights; designer paint colors, dramatic cathedral ceiling in bedroom level hallway with 2 closets & skylight which lets in tons of natural light. Two additional bedrooms offer: vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, and plush carpeting. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized with a shared hall bathroom. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room with a wood burning fireplace and a newly renovated full bathroom, equipped with a stand-up shower. Plenty of storage underneath the stairs as well as in a dedicated utility/laundry room. Fresh paint throughout. Back yard.Prime location with easy access to 644/495/95 and the Parkway. Easy commute to the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, JBAB, and more! Shopping and dining is close by: Giant, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Chipotle, and Mike~s American Grill to name a few are less than a mile away in Springfield Plaza. A short drive to Whole Foods, Springfield Town Center & Springfield Farmers Market. The Westhaven community features a tot lot, community park, and plenty of visitor parking. Hidden trail at end of Westmore Drive connects to the cross county trail and Lake Accotink.