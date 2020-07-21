All apartments in Springfield
6510 CASTINE LANE
6510 CASTINE LANE

6510 Castine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6510 Castine Lane, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome home to this spacious townhome located in the Westhaven community! This house is immaculately clean. The kitchen has just been renovated to the highest standard with new cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, new refrigerator, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors are present throughout the main level. Large wood deck is conveniently accessed from the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings throughout the upper level. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Spa-like master bath w/ dual sink vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, ceramic tile floor, high ceilings & recessed lights; designer paint colors, dramatic cathedral ceiling in bedroom level hallway with 2 closets & skylight which lets in tons of natural light. Two additional bedrooms offer: vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, and plush carpeting. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized with a shared hall bathroom. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room with a wood burning fireplace and a newly renovated full bathroom, equipped with a stand-up shower. Plenty of storage underneath the stairs as well as in a dedicated utility/laundry room. Fresh paint throughout. Back yard.Prime location with easy access to 644/495/95 and the Parkway. Easy commute to the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, JBAB, and more! Shopping and dining is close by: Giant, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Chipotle, and Mike~s American Grill to name a few are less than a mile away in Springfield Plaza. A short drive to Whole Foods, Springfield Town Center & Springfield Farmers Market. The Westhaven community features a tot lot, community park, and plenty of visitor parking. Hidden trail at end of Westmore Drive connects to the cross county trail and Lake Accotink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

