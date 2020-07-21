6496 CORY PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Welcome home to 6496 Cory Place, an outstanding colonial home sited on a cul-de-sac, in charming Devers Property. From its two-story foyer with hardwood floors you can see the French doors leading into the study with recessed lights and the formal living room with intricate crown molding. Continue to the elegant dining room with fine trim work and a well-appointed chandelier. The huge kitchen offers granite counters, 42-inch cherry cabinets, matching GE Profile appliances including a cooktop and a double wall oven, a comfortable breakfast area, and a lighted ceiling fan. Just off the kitchen are a sunken family room with a gas fireplace and a bright and airy sunroom with a door leading to the expansive deck that steps down to the backyard. On the upper level you~ll find a palatial master suite with a sizable sitting area, a three-sided fireplace, separate walk-in closets, and a lush bath with separate vanities, a water closet, a jetted tub and a stand-alone shower with a shelf. There is also a guest suite with its own private full bath, as well as two additional bedrooms that share the hall bath with a dual-sink vanity. A dedicated laundry area with added storage space completes the upper level. The lower level is complete with a den, a bonus room, a wet bar in the walk-up rec room with a sitting area, and a large storage and utility room. Conveniently located just moments from the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and I-495, this stately property is ready to welcome you home.