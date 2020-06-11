6466 FRANCONIA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location at an affordable price walking distance to Metro and Springfield Mall as well as Lee HS.Newly painted, New carpet main level, 3 finished levels end unit townhouse with large fenced backyard, W&D, 2 parking spaces assigned and one visitor pass included. Real wood burning fireplace, all new window coverings, Newly replaced flooring in foyer and MBR BA, Brand new energy efficient HVAC and New Hot Water Heater. Vacant and ready to move in to. Note Upper oven as is. Washer and Dryer in place to be maintained by Tenant. Park in either 026 or 144