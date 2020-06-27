6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 6046 Andrew Matthew Terrace, a lovely 3-level Tremont model in the desirable Greenwood community in Springfield. This 3-bedroom townhome has just been freshly painted. It has new doors, stylish new light fixtures and dazzling hardwood floors on the main and upper levels plus the stairs. With tons of recessed lights and windows, it's bright and cheery-a place to be proud of. The kitchen has crown molding, granite counters and stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen is the excellent spacious deck with built-in seats. The master bedroom offers a soaring vaulted ceiling and two closets. Both full baths are updated with ceramic tile, updated fixtures and glass doors. The lower level rec room walks out to the fully-fenced rear yard. Greenwood offers a free shuttle to the Metro, and is super-close to two town centers and all commuter routes.