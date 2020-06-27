All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER

6406 Andrew Matthew Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6406 Andrew Matthew Terrace, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6046 Andrew Matthew Terrace, a lovely 3-level Tremont model in the desirable Greenwood community in Springfield. This 3-bedroom townhome has just been freshly painted. It has new doors, stylish new light fixtures and dazzling hardwood floors on the main and upper levels plus the stairs. With tons of recessed lights and windows, it's bright and cheery-a place to be proud of. The kitchen has crown molding, granite counters and stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen is the excellent spacious deck with built-in seats. The master bedroom offers a soaring vaulted ceiling and two closets. Both full baths are updated with ceramic tile, updated fixtures and glass doors. The lower level rec room walks out to the fully-fenced rear yard. Greenwood offers a free shuttle to the Metro, and is super-close to two town centers and all commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER have any available units?
6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER have?
Some of 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER currently offering any rent specials?
6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER pet-friendly?
No, 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER offer parking?
Yes, 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER offers parking.
Does 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER have a pool?
No, 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER does not have a pool.
Does 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER have accessible units?
No, 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 6406 ANDREW MATTHEW TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America