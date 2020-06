6401 ZEKAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BRICK RAMBLER SITUATED ON LOVELY LEVEL FENCED .42 ACRE LOT. DETACHED STORAGE SHED IN RIGHT REAR CORNER OF LOT. HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS,FULL SIZE BASEMENT WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE AND REC/FAMILY ROOM WITH DOORS TO FRONT AND REAR LAWN, , LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH ADJACENT SUN OR GARDENING ROOM AND A DINING AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL WITH KITCHEN AREA TILES. LOCATION-CONVENIENT TO BUS, METRO, SHOPPING, FORT BELVOIR, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY AND 395/495 BELTWAY.