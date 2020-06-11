6356 DEMME PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours. The stunning chef's kitchen has been totally re-designed with discerning taste, and features upgraded cabinetry and soft-close drawers, granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, modern flooring, a unique glass tile backsplash and more! It is open to the living room with gleaming hardwood floors, an inviting fireplace and a door leading out to the wonderful deck. On the lower level, a glass paneled French door opens into the spacious rec room which has access to the private brick patio. Bright and airy, the master bedroom includes a cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet and an updated private master bath with granite dual sink vanity, and Jacuzzi tub/shower combo. Greenwood is ideally located near everything the Springfield and Kingstowne areas have to offer. It is just minutes from two Town Centers, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, all major commuter routes and the neighboring Springfield Forest Park, which offers a playground, tennis courts and walking paths. Residents also have access to the outdoor community swimming pool.