All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 6356 DEMME PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6356 DEMME PL
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:13 AM

6356 DEMME PL

6356 Demme Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA 22150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours. The stunning chef's kitchen has been totally re-designed with discerning taste, and features upgraded cabinetry and soft-close drawers, granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, modern flooring, a unique glass tile backsplash and more! It is open to the living room with gleaming hardwood floors, an inviting fireplace and a door leading out to the wonderful deck. On the lower level, a glass paneled French door opens into the spacious rec room which has access to the private brick patio. Bright and airy, the master bedroom includes a cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet and an updated private master bath with granite dual sink vanity, and Jacuzzi tub/shower combo. Greenwood is ideally located near everything the Springfield and Kingstowne areas have to offer. It is just minutes from two Town Centers, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, all major commuter routes and the neighboring Springfield Forest Park, which offers a playground, tennis courts and walking paths. Residents also have access to the outdoor community swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6356 DEMME PL have any available units?
6356 DEMME PL has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6356 DEMME PL have?
Some of 6356 DEMME PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6356 DEMME PL currently offering any rent specials?
6356 DEMME PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6356 DEMME PL pet-friendly?
No, 6356 DEMME PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6356 DEMME PL offer parking?
Yes, 6356 DEMME PL does offer parking.
Does 6356 DEMME PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6356 DEMME PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6356 DEMME PL have a pool?
Yes, 6356 DEMME PL has a pool.
Does 6356 DEMME PL have accessible units?
No, 6356 DEMME PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6356 DEMME PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6356 DEMME PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6356 DEMME PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6356 DEMME PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6356 DEMME PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity