Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute 3Bdrm/1.5Bath All Brick Single Family Home on Huge Corner Lot. Newer carpeting and interior paint. Living Room features floor-to-ceiling windows, decorative fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen has newer appliances, including a brand new stove. Both Baths (1.5) have been updated. Nice Brick Patio + Storage Shed in rear. Quiet neighborhood just minutes to Springfield Mall and major roads. Owner prefers no pets. Available Dec 1st.