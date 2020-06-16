6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY

Amenities

Outstanding Kendall colonial home located in the Highgrove Estates. On the main level, entering this stunning space you will notice to the right the dream home office and a powder room and to the left the sun-soaked living room with hardwood flooring throughout the elegant dining room both with intricate crown molding. Continue straight and in an open concept space you will see the oversize kitchen with granite counters, 42-inch tall white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a cook-top and a double wall oven, a nice breakfast area; next you will find a door leading to a huge deck that steps down to the backyard. On the right side of the kitchen there is a big family room with a cozy gas fireplace. 2 staircases leading to upper level (one from the foyer and other from the family room: there you will find a beautiful master suite with a huge walking closet, a lush bath equipped with jacuzzi tub and double vanity. In the lower level there is a large basement, equipped with kitchen, a wet bar and a large bedroom. Conveniently located, less than 1 mile from I-95, 395, 495. It is only 7 miles to Fort Belvoir, close to the Pentagon, Navy Yard, Fort McNair, Coast Guard bases, Marine bases, and very close to metro and car pools (slug lines). 15 minute commute to Old Town Alexandria, Kingstowne, Falls Church, Annandale, Arlington, Fairfax, Vienna, Burke and Woodbridge. It is within 25 minute commute to Washington, DC.