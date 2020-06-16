All apartments in Springfield
6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:11 AM

6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY

6305 Willowfield Way · (703) 636-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6305 Willowfield Way, Springfield, VA 22150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Outstanding Kendall colonial home located in the Highgrove Estates. On the main level, entering this stunning space you will notice to the right the dream home office and a powder room and to the left the sun-soaked living room with hardwood flooring throughout the elegant dining room both with intricate crown molding. Continue straight and in an open concept space you will see the oversize kitchen with granite counters, 42-inch tall white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a cook-top and a double wall oven, a nice breakfast area; next you will find a door leading to a huge deck that steps down to the backyard. On the right side of the kitchen there is a big family room with a cozy gas fireplace. 2 staircases leading to upper level (one from the foyer and other from the family room: there you will find a beautiful master suite with a huge walking closet, a lush bath equipped with jacuzzi tub and double vanity. In the lower level there is a large basement, equipped with kitchen, a wet bar and a large bedroom. Conveniently located, less than 1 mile from I-95, 395, 495. It is only 7 miles to Fort Belvoir, close to the Pentagon, Navy Yard, Fort McNair, Coast Guard bases, Marine bases, and very close to metro and car pools (slug lines). 15 minute commute to Old Town Alexandria, Kingstowne, Falls Church, Annandale, Arlington, Fairfax, Vienna, Burke and Woodbridge. It is within 25 minute commute to Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY have any available units?
6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY have?
Some of 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY offer parking?
No, 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY has a pool.
Does 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
