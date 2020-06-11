6130 BRANDON AVE #130

Small retail condo for lease. Ideal for a service or medical based retail business. 1130 SF total with a large reception area, work area in the back with kitchenette and private bathroom. NNN charges = $10.67
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
