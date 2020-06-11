All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 6130 BRANDON AVE #130.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6130 BRANDON AVE #130
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6130 BRANDON AVE #130

6130 Brandon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6130 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Small retail condo for lease. Ideal for a service or medical based retail business. 1130 SF total with a large reception area, work area in the back with kitchenette and private bathroom. NNN charges = $10.67

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 have any available units?
6130 BRANDON AVE #130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
Is 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 currently offering any rent specials?
6130 BRANDON AVE #130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 pet-friendly?
No, 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 offer parking?
No, 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 does not offer parking.
Does 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 have a pool?
No, 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 does not have a pool.
Does 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 have accessible units?
No, 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 does not have accessible units.
Does 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6130 BRANDON AVE #130 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America