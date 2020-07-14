All apartments in Richmond
The Locks

311 S 11th St · (434) 277-4749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 Off First Full Month's Rent (Must start a lease before 6/30/20. Valid for 11 to 18-month lease terms).
Location

311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA 23219
Central Office

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3108 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,058

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 3221 · Avail. now

$1,166

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 2211 · Avail. now

$1,218

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2409 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,333

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,333

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 5310 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,344

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Locks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Ideally situated amongst the hustle and bustle of Richmond, VA, The Locks apartment community is steps from the business district, popular fine dining, premier shopping, and well-established entertainment venues such as Shockoe Slip, the Shockoe Design District and many more. The James River, Kanawha Canal, Richmond’s Canal Walk, and Brown Island are a short walk from the property and offer many outdoor activities and adventures for residents to enjoy. The loft-style one and two-bedroom apartments boast modern floorplans, high-end finishes, spacious living spaces, and elegant historic details. The apartment units showcase oversized, picturesque windows that bathe the living spaces with plenty of natural light and showcasing spectacular city, river, and canal views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 for one pet; $400 for two pets
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $35/month for 1 pet;$50/month for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage: $125/month; Off street: $95/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Locks have any available units?
The Locks has 21 units available starting at $1,058 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does The Locks have?
Some of The Locks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Locks currently offering any rent specials?
The Locks is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off First Full Month's Rent (Must start a lease before 6/30/20. Valid for 11 to 18-month lease terms).
Is The Locks pet-friendly?
Yes, The Locks is pet friendly.
Does The Locks offer parking?
Yes, The Locks offers parking.
Does The Locks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Locks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Locks have a pool?
Yes, The Locks has a pool.
Does The Locks have accessible units?
No, The Locks does not have accessible units.
Does The Locks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Locks has units with dishwashers.
