Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments guest suite hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Ideally situated amongst the hustle and bustle of Richmond, VA, The Locks apartment community is steps from the business district, popular fine dining, premier shopping, and well-established entertainment venues such as Shockoe Slip, the Shockoe Design District and many more. The James River, Kanawha Canal, Richmond’s Canal Walk, and Brown Island are a short walk from the property and offer many outdoor activities and adventures for residents to enjoy. The loft-style one and two-bedroom apartments boast modern floorplans, high-end finishes, spacious living spaces, and elegant historic details. The apartment units showcase oversized, picturesque windows that bathe the living spaces with plenty of natural light and showcasing spectacular city, river, and canal views.