Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar internet cafe elevator gym parking pool garage guest suite internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed business center clubhouse pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage lobby online portal pet friendly trash valet

Located in the heart of Richmonds Shockoe Bottom, the Dill Building is centered in the best that Richmond has to offer with the neighborhoods trendy shops and fine dining. Just steps away from the riverfront, the Dill Building apartments hints of history throughout the building with deluxe fresh finishes, bamboo floors, original brick, and more. Our community also has a number of luxurious amenities, including the rooftop pool and sundeck, onsite fitness center and cyber cafe. Contact us today for more information!