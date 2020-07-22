Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments game room internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building. From a massive set of solar panels, an advanced VRV heating and cooling system, and central on demand water heating systems, the energy consumption of the building will receive a 72% reduction! We offer all inclusive billing - water, sewer, trash, electricity, cable and internet included. Go green, without giving up luxury!



In the burgeoning Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, is the brand new renovation of Scott's Edge! A luxury green apartment community just adjacent to the fan and museum districts, a short walk or bike ride to the Bowtie Movieland Theatre, The Diamond, The Redskins Training Camp, Science Museum and VMFA. Just steps away to trendy restaurants like The Dairy Bar, Lamplighter Roasting Co., Fat Dragon and Moore St. Cafe, as well as popular breweries Isley and Ardent. Scott's Addition is the place to be!