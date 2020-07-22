All apartments in Richmond
Scott's Edge
Scott's Edge

3408 W. Moore St · (804) 207-7022
Location

3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
Scott's Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,777

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 329 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,913

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,217

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scott's Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building. From a massive set of solar panels, an advanced VRV heating and cooling system, and central on demand water heating systems, the energy consumption of the building will receive a 72% reduction! We offer all inclusive billing - water, sewer, trash, electricity, cable and internet included. Go green, without giving up luxury!

In the burgeoning Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, is the brand new renovation of Scott's Edge! A luxury green apartment community just adjacent to the fan and museum districts, a short walk or bike ride to the Bowtie Movieland Theatre, The Diamond, The Redskins Training Camp, Science Museum and VMFA. Just steps away to trendy restaurants like The Dairy Bar, Lamplighter Roasting Co., Fat Dragon and Moore St. Cafe, as well as popular breweries Isley and Ardent. Scott's Addition is the place to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: Maximum of two pets per apartment
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Scott's Edge have any available units?
Scott's Edge has 9 units available starting at $1,253 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Scott's Edge have?
Some of Scott's Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scott's Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Scott's Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scott's Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Scott's Edge is pet friendly.
Does Scott's Edge offer parking?
Yes, Scott's Edge offers parking.
Does Scott's Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Scott's Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Scott's Edge have a pool?
Yes, Scott's Edge has a pool.
Does Scott's Edge have accessible units?
Yes, Scott's Edge has accessible units.
Does Scott's Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scott's Edge has units with dishwashers.
