Woodbriar Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Woodbriar Apartments

621 Warwick Village Dr · (804) 977-2437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 Warwick Village Dr, Richmond, VA 23224
Midlothian

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbriar Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
parking
Woodbriar Apartments, in Richmond, Virginia is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood only minutes from Downtown Richmond. Woodbriar is a hop skip and jump to shopping at Chesterfield Town Center, a short drive to Phillip Morris, DuPont and Forest Hill Park and has easy access to the Powhite and Chippenham Parkway.Woodbriar residents enjoy spacious one bedroom garden or two bedroom townhome style floor plans. Our pet friendly apartment homes offer great features that include: a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, eat-in dining area, large closets, plush carpet, as well as a private entrance and a patio.Woodbriar's large open green spaces offer a quiet place to relax outdoors. The swimming pool with sundeck and playground offer fun in the sun for the whole family. Call us to schedule your visit today and discover why Woodbriar Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodbriar Apartments have any available units?
Woodbriar Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodbriar Apartments have?
Some of Woodbriar Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbriar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbriar Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbriar Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Woodbriar Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does Woodbriar Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodbriar Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodbriar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodbriar Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbriar Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodbriar Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodbriar Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodbriar Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodbriar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodbriar Apartments has units with dishwashers.
