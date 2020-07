Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator hardwood floors carpet ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments game room key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located in the heart of downtown Richmond, The Coliseum Lofts are the ideal housing solution for busy undergrads. Surrounded by the VCU campus and featuring outstanding accessibility to University resources, the Lofts offer top-tier amenities like free internet, large closets, and open layouts, while elevating the expectations of apartment living for young scholars and professionals. The exposed brick and beams and functional layouts give residents the classic openness of loft-style units as well as the ability to curate spaces of their own. The unmatched proximity to VCUs academic buildings, library, and athletic facilities ensures that no time will be wasted commuting to and from class.