913 West Clay Street

RENOVATED VCU/MCV 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Rental Now Available for August 1st move in- just in time for the new school year! Open, bright and spacious 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Historic Carver / Jackson Ward district. Floor to ceiling windows in the front room which flows into the open concept kitchen W/ bar. New ceiling fan w/lights and new hardwood/carpet floors and new windows and fresh paint. The open, eat-in kitchen has a long bar overhang for extra counter & sitting space. There are 3 large bedrooms with a full newly updated bathroom down the hallway and a half bath off the living room. Includes Private Parking in rear backyard & off street parking & includes washer/dryer. Convenient access to interstates and location can't be beat! WITHIN WALKING distance to VCU, Kroger, Starbucks and many amenities such as chic cafes, restaurants, galleries, and theaters. Location can't be beat. Due to Covid, showing restrictions apply. Now accepting August applications for move-in. This unit never lasts long during summer, so apply today at visionaryvistasrealty.com. First come first serve! Reserve today with only $375 reservation fee, $50 app. fee and $125 admin fee.