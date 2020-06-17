All apartments in Richmond
913 West Clay Street

913 West Clay Street · (804) 683-3231
Location

913 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
RENOVATED VCU/MCV 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Rental Now Available for August 1st move in- just in time for the new school year! Open, bright and spacious 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Historic Carver / Jackson Ward district. Floor to ceiling windows in the front room which flows into the open concept kitchen W/ bar. New ceiling fan w/lights and new hardwood/carpet floors and new windows and fresh paint. The open, eat-in kitchen has a long bar overhang for extra counter & sitting space. There are 3 large bedrooms with a full newly updated bathroom down the hallway and a half bath off the living room. Includes Private Parking in rear backyard & off street parking & includes washer/dryer. Convenient access to interstates and location can't be beat! WITHIN WALKING distance to VCU, Kroger, Starbucks and many amenities such as chic cafes, restaurants, galleries, and theaters. Location can't be beat. Due to Covid, showing restrictions apply. Now accepting August applications for move-in. This unit never lasts long during summer, so apply today at visionaryvistasrealty.com. First come first serve! Reserve today with only $375 reservation fee, $50 app. fee and $125 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 West Clay Street have any available units?
913 West Clay Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 West Clay Street have?
Some of 913 West Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 West Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
913 West Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 West Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 913 West Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 913 West Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 913 West Clay Street does offer parking.
Does 913 West Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 West Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 West Clay Street have a pool?
No, 913 West Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 913 West Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 913 West Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 913 West Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 West Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
