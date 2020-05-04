817 Cheatwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Pre-qualifications: Credit score of 600+, no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000+



Freshly renovated 2-bed, 1.5-bath single family home located on a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood in Richmond's northside. Enjoy a nice family dinner in the spacious dining area off the kitchen. This property features central air/heat, a stackable washer/dryer and a detached shed.



Pre-qualifications: Credit score of 600+, no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000+

Pre-qualifications: Credit score of 600+, no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000+



Freshly renovated 2-bed, 1.5-bath single family home located on a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood in Richmond's northside. Enjoy a nice family dinner in the spacious dining area off the kitchen. This property features central air/heat, a stackable washer/dryer and a detached shed.



Pre-qualifications: Credit score of 600+, no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000+