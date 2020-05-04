All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:14 PM

817 Cheatwood Avenue

817 Cheatwood Avenue · (804) 993-3058
Location

817 Cheatwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Pre-qualifications: Credit score of 600+, no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000+

Freshly renovated 2-bed, 1.5-bath single family home located on a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood in Richmond's northside. Enjoy a nice family dinner in the spacious dining area off the kitchen. This property features central air/heat, a stackable washer/dryer and a detached shed.

Pre-qualifications: Credit score of 600+, no previous evictions, monthly income of $3,000+
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Cheatwood Avenue have any available units?
817 Cheatwood Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 817 Cheatwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 Cheatwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Cheatwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 817 Cheatwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 817 Cheatwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 817 Cheatwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 817 Cheatwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Cheatwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Cheatwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 817 Cheatwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 817 Cheatwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 817 Cheatwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Cheatwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Cheatwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Cheatwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 817 Cheatwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
