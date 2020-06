Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great for VCU Students!!!1,250 SF 3-bedroom 2-full bath apartment including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer & dryer - $1,700 per month. Great location on West Broad Street. Walking distance from Virginia Commonwealth University and close to everything!! Awesome restaurants, coffee houses, parks and more. Unit includes 2 off street parking spaces. Contact agent today, this will not be here long.

Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water.