610 Albemarle St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

610 Albemarle St

610 Albemarle Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 Albemarle Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Oregon Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath renovated home. Property is located at 610 Albemarle St, Richmond, VA 23220 in Oregon Hill. It is within walking distance to VCU, Brown's Island and the James River! This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, a huge front porch overlooking a private cul-de-sac and a park with a walking trail. There is an eat-in kitchen that opens up into living room area and a private back patio/fenced yard. The home has been newly painted and the hardwood floors have just been refinished. Provided for the tenant are: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, and washer/dryer. There is an electric heat pump and central air, so no expensive gas bills! All utilities are tenants responsibility. Previous rental and work references will be verified. Full time students must have a cosigner. Pets will be considered with prior approval and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Albemarle St have any available units?
610 Albemarle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Albemarle St have?
Some of 610 Albemarle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Albemarle St currently offering any rent specials?
610 Albemarle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Albemarle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Albemarle St is pet friendly.
Does 610 Albemarle St offer parking?
No, 610 Albemarle St does not offer parking.
Does 610 Albemarle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Albemarle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Albemarle St have a pool?
No, 610 Albemarle St does not have a pool.
Does 610 Albemarle St have accessible units?
No, 610 Albemarle St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Albemarle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Albemarle St does not have units with dishwashers.
