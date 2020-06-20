Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath renovated home. Property is located at 610 Albemarle St, Richmond, VA 23220 in Oregon Hill. It is within walking distance to VCU, Brown's Island and the James River! This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, a huge front porch overlooking a private cul-de-sac and a park with a walking trail. There is an eat-in kitchen that opens up into living room area and a private back patio/fenced yard. The home has been newly painted and the hardwood floors have just been refinished. Provided for the tenant are: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, and washer/dryer. There is an electric heat pump and central air, so no expensive gas bills! All utilities are tenants responsibility. Previous rental and work references will be verified. Full time students must have a cosigner. Pets will be considered with prior approval and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.