4520 Uppingham Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home has a 1st. Floor Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd Floor. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, and the bedrooms are carpeted..Huge Deck with 2 car garage. Central air and Central heat.

