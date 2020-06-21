All apartments in Richmond
4520 Uppingham Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4520 Uppingham Road

4520 Uppingham Road · (804) 317-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4520 Uppingham Road, Richmond, VA 23235
Huguenot

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3893 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home has a 1st. Floor Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd Floor. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, and the bedrooms are carpeted..Huge Deck with 2 car garage. Central air and Central heat.
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home has a 1st. Floor Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd Floor. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, and the bedrooms are carpeted..Huge Deck with 2 car garage. Central air and Central heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Uppingham Road have any available units?
4520 Uppingham Road has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Uppingham Road have?
Some of 4520 Uppingham Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Uppingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Uppingham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Uppingham Road pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Uppingham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 4520 Uppingham Road offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Uppingham Road does offer parking.
Does 4520 Uppingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 Uppingham Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Uppingham Road have a pool?
No, 4520 Uppingham Road does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Uppingham Road have accessible units?
No, 4520 Uppingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Uppingham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Uppingham Road has units with dishwashers.
