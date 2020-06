Amenities

3907 Floyd Ave Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 1 BA Cute Brick cape near Carytown, One Dog Considered. Available August 1st! - Darling brick and slate cottage close to Carytown. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room. Eat-in kitchen, large basement - perfect for storage. Large fenced yard and a deck. Oil heat and window unit a/c. Available August 1st!



ONE DOG CONSIDERED, Small 40 lbs or less. Animal must be spayed or neutered.



No Cats Allowed



