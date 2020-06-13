3125 5th Ave

Amenities
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago. Pets Negotiable with Additional Rent and Deposit. No carpet, good for those with allergies. Included in the rent is an Owner Subsidy of $50/M toward the water bill! Quoted rent of $775 is for an 18 month lease. 6 month lease may be an option at a slightly higher rent. Also, there is a Possibility of adding a stack unit washer/dryer. The additional cost would have to be explored & would be based upon the cost of adding the unit. Owner/Agent