3125 5th Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:08 PM

3125 5th Ave

3125 5th Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222
North Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago. Pets Negotiable with Additional Rent and Deposit. No carpet, good for those with allergies. Included in the rent is an Owner Subsidy of $50/M toward the water bill! Quoted rent of $775 is for an 18 month lease. 6 month lease may be an option at a slightly higher rent. Also, there is a Possibility of adding a stack unit washer/dryer. The additional cost would have to be explored & would be based upon the cost of adding the unit. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 5th Ave have any available units?
3125 5th Ave has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 5th Ave have?
Some of 3125 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3125 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3125 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3125 5th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3125 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 3125 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3125 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3125 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
