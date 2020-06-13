3125 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago. Pets Negotiable with Additional Rent and Deposit. No carpet, good for those with allergies. Included in the rent is an Owner Subsidy of $50/M toward the water bill! Quoted rent of $775 is for an 18 month lease. 6 month lease may be an option at a slightly higher rent. Also, there is a Possibility of adding a stack unit washer/dryer. The additional cost would have to be explored & would be based upon the cost of adding the unit. Owner/Agent