Richmond, VA
3006 Columbia Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3006 Columbia Street

3006 Columbia Street · (804) 342-5800
Location

3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA 23234
Jeff Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3006 Columbia Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick access to Interstate 95, Jefferson Davis Highway (301), Bells Road and Chippenham Parkway.

Freshly renovated features fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated bathroom, new A/C window units and more. Walk in the front door to the spacious living room with plenty of natural light. Bonus side room for an office or exercise space.

Step to the cozy dining room that leads to the kitchen complete with new floors and plenty of cabinet space.

Down the hallway leads to two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Full hallway bathroom with new floor and nice vanity. Upstairs offers two additional large bedrooms with great closet space.

Step out just off of the kitchen is a laundry area with washer and dryer to convey. Awesome rear deck overlooks the fenced-in backyard with room to host and entertain or relax and unwind. Storage shed to convey in "as-is" condition.

Do NOT wait on this one as it will NOT last long, schedule a time to view it TODAY!

$50 non-refundable application fee to apply for all parties over the age of 18 years old, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, pet month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before the move-in date. Professionally Offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5840933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Columbia Street have any available units?
3006 Columbia Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3006 Columbia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 3006 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Columbia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3006 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3006 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
