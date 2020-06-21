3006 Columbia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick access to Interstate 95, Jefferson Davis Highway (301), Bells Road and Chippenham Parkway.



Freshly renovated features fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated bathroom, new A/C window units and more. Walk in the front door to the spacious living room with plenty of natural light. Bonus side room for an office or exercise space.



Step to the cozy dining room that leads to the kitchen complete with new floors and plenty of cabinet space.



Down the hallway leads to two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Full hallway bathroom with new floor and nice vanity. Upstairs offers two additional large bedrooms with great closet space.



Step out just off of the kitchen is a laundry area with washer and dryer to convey. Awesome rear deck overlooks the fenced-in backyard with room to host and entertain or relax and unwind. Storage shed to convey in "as-is" condition.



Do NOT wait on this one as it will NOT last long, schedule a time to view it TODAY!



$50 non-refundable application fee to apply for all parties over the age of 18 years old, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, pet month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before the move-in date. Professionally Offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



