All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1

3004 Douglasdale Road · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3004 Douglasdale Road, Richmond, VA 23221
Carillon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Conveniently located near the shops and restaurants in Carytown as well as outdoor attractions such as City Stadium, Barker Field (dog park), Byrd Park, Dogwood Dell, and the Carillion. This comfortable apartment on the ground floor of a duplex house has plenty of room with 2 large bedrooms, a spacious living room, very large eat-in kitchen, and ample-sized bathroom with tub and shower. The apartment comes with a washer/dryer and a dishwasher. The huge back yard is maintained by the rental company and there is a locked shed for additional secure storage which is shared between both duplex units. Off-street parking that easily fits 3 full-size cars is available behind the house. Additional parking spaces on the street are almost always readily available directly in front of the house. The rent includes all utilities (gas, water, electric, and trash).
Conveniently located near the shops and restaurants in Carytown as well as outdoor attractions such as City Stadium, Barker Field (dog park), Byrd Park, Dogwood Dell, and the Carillion. This comfortable apartment on the ground floor of a duplex house has plenty of room with 2 large bedrooms, a spacious living room, very large eat-in kitchen, and ample-sized bathroom with tub and shower. The apartment comes with a washer/dryer and a dishwasher. The huge back yard is maintained by the rental company and there is a locked shed for additional secure storage which is shared between both duplex units. Off-street parking that easily fits 3 full-size cars is available behind the house. Additional parking spaces on the street are almost always readily available directly in front of the house. The rent includes all utilities (gas, water, electric, and trash).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 have any available units?
3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 have?
Some of 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 have a pool?
No, 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln
Richmond, VA 23223
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road
Richmond, VA 23227
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct
Richmond, VA 23294
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way
Richmond, VA 23234
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd
Richmond, VA 23220
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street
Richmond, VA 23224

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity