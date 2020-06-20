3004 Douglasdale Rd - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Conveniently located near the shops and restaurants in Carytown as well as outdoor attractions such as City Stadium, Barker Field (dog park), Byrd Park, Dogwood Dell, and the Carillion. This comfortable apartment on the ground floor of a duplex house has plenty of room with 2 large bedrooms, a spacious living room, very large eat-in kitchen, and ample-sized bathroom with tub and shower. The apartment comes with a washer/dryer and a dishwasher. The huge back yard is maintained by the rental company and there is a locked shed for additional secure storage which is shared between both duplex units. Off-street parking that easily fits 3 full-size cars is available behind the house. Additional parking spaces on the street are almost always readily available directly in front of the house. The rent includes all utilities (gas, water, electric, and trash).

Conveniently located near the shops and restaurants in Carytown as well as outdoor attractions such as City Stadium, Barker Field (dog park), Byrd Park, Dogwood Dell, and the Carillion. This comfortable apartment on the ground floor of a duplex house has plenty of room with 2 large bedrooms, a spacious living room, very large eat-in kitchen, and ample-sized bathroom with tub and shower. The apartment comes with a washer/dryer and a dishwasher. The huge back yard is maintained by the rental company and there is a locked shed for additional secure storage which is shared between both duplex units. Off-street parking that easily fits 3 full-size cars is available behind the house. Additional parking spaces on the street are almost always readily available directly in front of the house. The rent includes all utilities (gas, water, electric, and trash).