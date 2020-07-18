All apartments in Richmond
2714 North Ave

2714 North Avenue · (804) 203-0484
Location

2714 North Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222
Northern Barton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect 3 bedroom 1 bath two story home located in Richmond's Northside.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 North Ave have any available units?
2714 North Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 2714 North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2714 North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 North Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 North Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2714 North Ave offer parking?
No, 2714 North Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2714 North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 North Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 North Ave have a pool?
No, 2714 North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2714 North Ave have accessible units?
No, 2714 North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 North Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 North Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 North Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 North Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
