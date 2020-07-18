2714 North Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect 3 bedroom 1 bath two story home located in Richmond's Northside.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.



PMI Richmond

4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA

Tel: (804) 203-0484