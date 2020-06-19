2706 West Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

**AVAILABLE August 1st**



3 bedroom, 2 bathroom space has been newly renovated with kitchen complete with custom glass cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air and ceiling fans throughout. It has large windows, exposed brick, hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom.



Located 3 blocks down from Boulevard. Short walk to Campus, coffee shops and restaurants across the street or any of the local shops and restaurants only steps away from your front door.



5 minutes to VCU, Willow Lawn, and Interstate

10 minutes to Church Hill, West End, Lakeside and North Side.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, REQUEST A TOUR LOCATED TO YOUR RIGHT.

This will allow you to set up a viewing of the apartment. ALL information must be filled out to set up the appointment. This will also allow us to send you the application and a reminder an hour before of the time and date that you have chosen.



APPLICATION PROCESS: The application and application fee of $50 per adult over the age of 18 is due to apply to the property. This can be brought to the scheduled viewing (set up using above link) or after. Each separate individual must fill out a separate application and application fee; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers, every applicant must be separate.



DEPOSIT: Once the application is approved, an in-person meeting and signing of the lease is required with the security deposit of 1 month's rent but may be increased due to pets.



PETS: SMALL DOGS are allowed (under 35 lbs), no large dogs and no cats (sorry guys). A pet additional deposit, pet rent with application. 2 pet limit per household.



LAUNDRY: Full Washer & Dryer



UTILITIES: Not Included



PARKING: 1 off street parking space