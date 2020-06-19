All apartments in Richmond
2706 West Main St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2706 West Main St

2706 West Main Street · (804) 409-2338
Location

2706 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt A · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
**AVAILABLE August 1st**

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom space has been newly renovated with kitchen complete with custom glass cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air and ceiling fans throughout. It has large windows, exposed brick, hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom.

Located 3 blocks down from Boulevard. Short walk to Campus, coffee shops and restaurants across the street or any of the local shops and restaurants only steps away from your front door.

5 minutes to VCU, Willow Lawn, and Interstate
10 minutes to Church Hill, West End, Lakeside and North Side.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, REQUEST A TOUR LOCATED TO YOUR RIGHT.
This will allow you to set up a viewing of the apartment. ALL information must be filled out to set up the appointment. This will also allow us to send you the application and a reminder an hour before of the time and date that you have chosen.

APPLICATION PROCESS: The application and application fee of $50 per adult over the age of 18 is due to apply to the property. This can be brought to the scheduled viewing (set up using above link) or after. Each separate individual must fill out a separate application and application fee; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers, every applicant must be separate.

DEPOSIT: Once the application is approved, an in-person meeting and signing of the lease is required with the security deposit of 1 month's rent but may be increased due to pets.   

PETS: SMALL DOGS are allowed (under 35 lbs), no large dogs and no cats (sorry guys). A pet additional deposit, pet rent with application. 2 pet limit per household.   

LAUNDRY: Full Washer & Dryer   

UTILITIES: Not Included

PARKING: 1 off street parking space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 West Main St have any available units?
2706 West Main St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 West Main St have?
Some of 2706 West Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 West Main St currently offering any rent specials?
2706 West Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 West Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 West Main St is pet friendly.
Does 2706 West Main St offer parking?
Yes, 2706 West Main St does offer parking.
Does 2706 West Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 West Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 West Main St have a pool?
No, 2706 West Main St does not have a pool.
Does 2706 West Main St have accessible units?
No, 2706 West Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 West Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 West Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
