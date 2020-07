Amenities

You must come see this Renovated spacious one bedroom unit with lots of character. Very close to downtown Richmond, grocery stores, restaurants, and the bus line. Unit has been updated with new paint, new flooring. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Great backyard for cookouts! Please call Owner Directly Diane Bowman 804-545-3991