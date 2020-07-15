23 S. Morris St #B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand New Reovation available August 15, 2020

- In the HEART of VCU

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless steel/energy efficient appliances

-- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Every bedroom has their own bathroom

- New electrical, HVAC and plumbing