Brand New Reovation available August 15, 2020 - In the HEART of VCU - Granite Countertops - Stainless steel/energy efficient appliances -- Washer/Dryer in unit - Every bedroom has their own bathroom - New electrical, HVAC and plumbing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 S. Morris St #B have any available units?
23 S. Morris St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 S. Morris St #B have?
Some of 23 S. Morris St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 S. Morris St #B currently offering any rent specials?
23 S. Morris St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.