All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 23 S. Morris St #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
23 S. Morris St #B
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

23 S. Morris St #B

23 S Morris St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
The Fan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23 S Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New Reovation available August 15, 2020
- In the HEART of VCU
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless steel/energy efficient appliances
-- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Every bedroom has their own bathroom
- New electrical, HVAC and plumbing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 S. Morris St #B have any available units?
23 S. Morris St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 S. Morris St #B have?
Some of 23 S. Morris St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 S. Morris St #B currently offering any rent specials?
23 S. Morris St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 S. Morris St #B pet-friendly?
No, 23 S. Morris St #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 23 S. Morris St #B offer parking?
No, 23 S. Morris St #B does not offer parking.
Does 23 S. Morris St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 S. Morris St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 S. Morris St #B have a pool?
No, 23 S. Morris St #B does not have a pool.
Does 23 S. Morris St #B have accessible units?
No, 23 S. Morris St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 23 S. Morris St #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 S. Morris St #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23223
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23236
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter
Richmond, VA 23228
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23219
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive
Richmond, VA 23113
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary