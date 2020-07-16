Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

2117 Cedar Street Available 08/11/20 PRICE DROP!!! Recently Renovated Historic Home in Church Hill! Available August 10th!! VIDEO WALKTHROUGH BELOW - COMPLETE HISTORIC RENOVATION. 2 Large Bedrooms. 2 1/2 Bath. Full Laundy Room. Frameless Glass Showers. Custom Tile Work. Cooks Kitchen. Off Street Parking. Hardwood Floors. All New. Beautifully restored historic home in Churchill.



This home has been restored to full historic standards with original hardwood floors, two master bedrooms, two luxury bathrooms with glass enclosures, a full half bath, a full laundry room with full size luxury washer and dryer, granite tops, foam insulation throughout, a new roof, historic windows, and high efficienty HVAC. Rear deck and privacy fence.



Kitchen and living room on first floor. Bedroom, Full Bath, Half Bath second floor. Bedroom, Full bath, Laundry third floor. Large rear patio. Rear deck. Off street parking at rear.



Please note additional $30/month for Tenant Benefit Package (not optional) which includes both tenant renter's insurance and tenant liability insurance policies, utility set up services, online rent payments and maintenance requests, automatic HVAC filter delivery, monthly credit reporting (boost credit with on-time payments), and preventative maintenance inspections.



Lease Administration Fee ($135) due upon signing

Application Fee is non-refundable in all situations

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



Now Accepting Applications!



(RLNE4896791)