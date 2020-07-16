All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 2117 Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
2117 Cedar Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2117 Cedar Street

2117 Cedar Street · (540) 657-3096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2117 Cedar Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Union Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2117 Cedar Street · Avail. Aug 11

$1,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2117 Cedar Street Available 08/11/20 PRICE DROP!!! Recently Renovated Historic Home in Church Hill! Available August 10th!! VIDEO WALKTHROUGH BELOW - COMPLETE HISTORIC RENOVATION. 2 Large Bedrooms. 2 1/2 Bath. Full Laundy Room. Frameless Glass Showers. Custom Tile Work. Cooks Kitchen. Off Street Parking. Hardwood Floors. All New. Beautifully restored historic home in Churchill.

This home has been restored to full historic standards with original hardwood floors, two master bedrooms, two luxury bathrooms with glass enclosures, a full half bath, a full laundry room with full size luxury washer and dryer, granite tops, foam insulation throughout, a new roof, historic windows, and high efficienty HVAC. Rear deck and privacy fence.

Kitchen and living room on first floor. Bedroom, Full Bath, Half Bath second floor. Bedroom, Full bath, Laundry third floor. Large rear patio. Rear deck. Off street parking at rear.

Please note additional $30/month for Tenant Benefit Package (not optional) which includes both tenant renter's insurance and tenant liability insurance policies, utility set up services, online rent payments and maintenance requests, automatic HVAC filter delivery, monthly credit reporting (boost credit with on-time payments), and preventative maintenance inspections.

Lease Administration Fee ($135) due upon signing
Application Fee is non-refundable in all situations
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Now Accepting Applications!

(RLNE4896791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Cedar Street have any available units?
2117 Cedar Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Cedar Street have?
Some of 2117 Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 2117 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 2117 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 2117 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2117 Cedar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr
Richmond, VA 23224
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23220
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir
Richmond, VA 23238
Consolidated Carolina Lofts
2200 E Cary St
Richmond, VA 23223
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way
Richmond, VA 23234
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St
Richmond, VA 23223
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23230
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity