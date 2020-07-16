Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2108 Venable St., Unit D Available 08/01/20 Renovated 1 bedroom in Church Hill - Meticulously renovated 1 bedroom apartments available in historic apartment building in walking distance of Metzger, The Roosevelt, Proper Pie Co, and many more Church Hill favorites! Two upstairs units available! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Gorgeous bathroom with lots of cabinetry and rainfall shower head. Washer dryer hookups in bathroom.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Pets considered on case by case basis at $25 per pet, per month. $50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



