2108 Venable St., Unit D.
2108 Venable St., Unit D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2108 Venable St., Unit D

2108 Venable Street · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2108 Venable Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Union Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2108 Venable St., Unit D · Avail. Aug 1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2108 Venable St., Unit D Available 08/01/20 Renovated 1 bedroom in Church Hill - Meticulously renovated 1 bedroom apartments available in historic apartment building in walking distance of Metzger, The Roosevelt, Proper Pie Co, and many more Church Hill favorites! Two upstairs units available! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Gorgeous bathroom with lots of cabinetry and rainfall shower head. Washer dryer hookups in bathroom.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Pets considered on case by case basis at $25 per pet, per month. $50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE2344698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2108 Venable St., Unit D have any available units?
2108 Venable St., Unit D has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Venable St., Unit D have?
Some of 2108 Venable St., Unit D's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Venable St., Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Venable St., Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Venable St., Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Venable St., Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Venable St., Unit D offer parking?
No, 2108 Venable St., Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Venable St., Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Venable St., Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Venable St., Unit D have a pool?
No, 2108 Venable St., Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Venable St., Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2108 Venable St., Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Venable St., Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Venable St., Unit D has units with dishwashers.

