Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
2001 East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

2001 East

Open Now until 5:30pm
2001 E Broad St · (804) 793-9361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23223
Shockoe Bottom

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2001 East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.

2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley. Within easy walking access to VCU's Medical School and Hospital, the James River Park System, the National Capital Trail, the State Capital, and all the fine dining and nightlife Shockoe Bottom has to offer, you will find yourself in the heart of the action!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Mininum $500 up to one month's rent based on background screening.
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee- applied to security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 1st pet; $200 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breed dogs
Parking Details: Garage parking & outside lot parking.
Storage Details: Rent $25 monthly (4x4)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 East have any available units?
2001 East has 3 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 East have?
Some of 2001 East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 East currently offering any rent specials?
2001 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 East is pet friendly.
Does 2001 East offer parking?
Yes, 2001 East offers parking.
Does 2001 East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 East have a pool?
No, 2001 East does not have a pool.
Does 2001 East have accessible units?
Yes, 2001 East has accessible units.
Does 2001 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 East has units with dishwashers.
