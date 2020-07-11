Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board

Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.



2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley. Within easy walking access to VCU's Medical School and Hospital, the James River Park System, the National Capital Trail, the State Capital, and all the fine dining and nightlife Shockoe Bottom has to offer, you will find yourself in the heart of the action!