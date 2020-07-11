Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Mininum $500 up to one month's rent based on background screening.
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee- applied to security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 1st pet; $200 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breed dogs
Parking Details: Garage parking & outside lot parking.
Storage Details: Rent $25 monthly (4x4)