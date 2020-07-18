All apartments in Richmond
1529 Porter Street Apartment A

1529 Porter Street · (888) 706-0170
Location

1529 Porter Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Manchester

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1529 Porter Street Apartment A · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1711 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
NEVER Been Lived In, Downtown RVA Home!! - This home, which just completed construction, has never been lived in so it now offers you an unique city living experience. Located in the Manchester District, you are minutes from Downtown, Interstates, Bell Isle, Browns Island, James River, and so much more!

The modern, 3 level home offers:

3 bedrooms
2 1/2 baths

Modern kitchen w/ all appliances and open floor plan living on first floor
Gorgeous bathrooms
Utility room w/ washer and dryer

2 balconies for relaxing/entertaining
Beautiful vinyl flooring throughout the home
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
And Over 1700 square feet

Water/Trash/Sewer are included in the rent
Street Parking on Porter Street
Mailbox is directly in front of residence
Front Porch

No Pets
No Smokers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Porter Street Apartment A have any available units?
1529 Porter Street Apartment A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 1529 Porter Street Apartment A currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Porter Street Apartment A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Porter Street Apartment A pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Porter Street Apartment A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1529 Porter Street Apartment A offer parking?
No, 1529 Porter Street Apartment A does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Porter Street Apartment A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Porter Street Apartment A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Porter Street Apartment A have a pool?
No, 1529 Porter Street Apartment A does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Porter Street Apartment A have accessible units?
No, 1529 Porter Street Apartment A does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Porter Street Apartment A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Porter Street Apartment A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Porter Street Apartment A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Porter Street Apartment A does not have units with air conditioning.
