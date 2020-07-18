1529 Porter Street Apartment A

Amenities

NEVER Been Lived In, Downtown RVA Home!! - This home, which just completed construction, has never been lived in so it now offers you an unique city living experience. Located in the Manchester District, you are minutes from Downtown, Interstates, Bell Isle, Browns Island, James River, and so much more!



The modern, 3 level home offers:



3 bedrooms

2 1/2 baths



Modern kitchen w/ all appliances and open floor plan living on first floor

Gorgeous bathrooms

Utility room w/ washer and dryer



2 balconies for relaxing/entertaining

Beautiful vinyl flooring throughout the home

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

And Over 1700 square feet



Water/Trash/Sewer are included in the rent

Street Parking on Porter Street

Mailbox is directly in front of residence

Front Porch



No Pets

No Smokers



