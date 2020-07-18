1529 Porter Street Apartment A

Amenities
NEVER Been Lived In, Downtown RVA Home!! - This home, which just completed construction, has never been lived in so it now offers you an unique city living experience. Located in the Manchester District, you are minutes from Downtown, Interstates, Bell Isle, Browns Island, James River, and so much more!
The modern, 3 level home offers:
3 bedrooms
2 1/2 baths
Modern kitchen w/ all appliances and open floor plan living on first floor
Gorgeous bathrooms
Utility room w/ washer and dryer
2 balconies for relaxing/entertaining
Beautiful vinyl flooring throughout the home
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
And Over 1700 square feet
Water/Trash/Sewer are included in the rent
Street Parking on Porter Street
Mailbox is directly in front of residence
Front Porch
No Pets
No Smokers
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5899720)