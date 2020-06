Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule your tour at: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1274-w-moore-st?p=Company



- PET FRIENDLY, NO BREED RESTRICTIONS!

- Updated kitchen

- Breakfast bar!

- Closets in EVERY BEDROOM!

- Spacious common areas

- Energy efficient HVAC

- FULL-SIZE washer/dryer in unit!

- 10-minute walk to VCU

- Behind the Siegel Center

- Next to Sugar Shack!

- Walk to all the best Broad St, RVA Nightlife, restaurants, shopping and more



Ask about our 2 year specials