1226 North 36th Street

1226 North 36th Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

1226 North 36th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Oakwood

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill. This home features rich colored hardwood floors in the living room, staircase, and all bedrooms along with ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, high ceilings, vinyl replacement windows for energy efficiency, step in shower stalls with grab bars, loads of kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans, and much more! Lot affords plenty of outside relaxing right in the heart of one of Richmond's most iconic neighborhoods. Please refer to www.metrorealtyservicesofva.com for posted tenant selection criteria. Tenant will be required to obtain renters insurance policy throughout the entirety of tenancy, and add the landlord as "additionally insured/interested".

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1226-n-36th-st-richmond-va-23223-usa/66c466cc-d64a-4318-92da-699f0cb40f4a

(RLNE5671894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 North 36th Street have any available units?
1226 North 36th Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 North 36th Street have?
Some of 1226 North 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 North 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1226 North 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 North 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1226 North 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1226 North 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1226 North 36th Street does offer parking.
Does 1226 North 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 North 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 North 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1226 North 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1226 North 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1226 North 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 North 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 North 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
