1226 North 36th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill. This home features rich colored hardwood floors in the living room, staircase, and all bedrooms along with ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, high ceilings, vinyl replacement windows for energy efficiency, step in shower stalls with grab bars, loads of kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans, and much more! Lot affords plenty of outside relaxing right in the heart of one of Richmond's most iconic neighborhoods. Please refer to www.metrorealtyservicesofva.com for posted tenant selection criteria. Tenant will be required to obtain renters insurance policy throughout the entirety of tenancy, and add the landlord as "additionally insured/interested".



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1226-n-36th-st-richmond-va-23223-usa/66c466cc-d64a-4318-92da-699f0cb40f4a



(RLNE5671894)