Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to rent a beautiful historic home on W Grace St, just a few minute walk to VCU and great restaurants! Chill on your front porch or private back deck. $650/room per month includes landscaping and off-street parking. Tenants pay for utilities. Home features 4 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, renovated kitchen open to living area and 2 nice baths. Finished basement suite with a bedroom and private bath. Available to lease as of 6/1/20. Check out our virtual tour. A must see! Link to application:https://snipesproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?print=1