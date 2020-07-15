1100 Highland View Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a completely remodeled home located in Highland Terrace! This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a living room, dining room, and a mud room. The floors have been refinished and the kitchen has wood cabinets, counters, and tile flooring. This is a completely electric home with vinyl siding, electrical panel, hot water heater, and HVAC. The mud room has washer and dryer connections and room for storage. The down stairs bath has a shower, tile floors, and pedestal sink. The upstairs bath has a tub and shower, tile floors, and a wood vanity. It is move in ready and is conveniently located in the City of Richmond.