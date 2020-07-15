All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 1100 Highland View Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
1100 Highland View Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:03 PM

1100 Highland View Ave

1100 Highland View Avenue · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 Highland View Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222
Highland Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,175

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a completely remodeled home located in Highland Terrace! This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a living room, dining room, and a mud room. The floors have been refinished and the kitchen has wood cabinets, counters, and tile flooring. This is a completely electric home with vinyl siding, electrical panel, hot water heater, and HVAC. The mud room has washer and dryer connections and room for storage. The down stairs bath has a shower, tile floors, and pedestal sink. The upstairs bath has a tub and shower, tile floors, and a wood vanity. It is move in ready and is conveniently located in the City of Richmond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Highland View Ave have any available units?
1100 Highland View Ave has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Highland View Ave have?
Some of 1100 Highland View Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Highland View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Highland View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Highland View Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Highland View Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1100 Highland View Ave offer parking?
No, 1100 Highland View Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Highland View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Highland View Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Highland View Ave have a pool?
No, 1100 Highland View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Highland View Ave have accessible units?
No, 1100 Highland View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Highland View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Highland View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1100 Highland View Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir
Richmond, VA 23238
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St
Richmond, VA 23224
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23230
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St
Richmond, VA 23832

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity