109 Pulliam Street Available 07/14/20 Beautiful Jackson Ward Row House *AVAILABLE JULY 14th* - Beautifully updated Jackson Ward row house. Spacious and comfortable living with the character and charm of an updated Jackson Ward building. Recently renovated with refinished floors, stainless appliances, high efficiency washer and dryer, remodeled bathrooms, dishwasher, ceiling fan/lights, security lights and more. Features off street parking, outdoor space with fenced private back yard and upper deck, and very large and open living room.



Located conveniently between VCU's Monroe Park and MCV campuses. Less than 10 minute walk to the center of either campus. This home offers all the benefits of urban living within a few block radius.



• Porches: Front and rear porch

• Yard: Fenced rear yard

• Parking: 1 Off Street space (compact/midsize car)

• Heating/Cooling: Central Heat and Air. Gas furnace, electric AC

• Smoking not permitted in the building

• Laundry: High efficiency extra large washer and dryer included

• Pets: Considered on individual basis (age, size, number, type, etc). $300 pet deposit and $30 monthly pet fee.



Please note additional $30/month for Tenant Benefit Package (not optional) which includes both tenant renter's insurance and tenant liability insurance policies, utility set up services, online rent payments and maintenance requests, automatic HVAC filter delivery, monthly credit reporting (boost credit with on-time payments), and preventative maintenance inspections.



Lease Administration Fee ($135) due upon signing

Application Fee is non-refundable in all situations

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



