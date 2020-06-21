All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

109 Pulliam Street

109 Pulliam Street · (540) 657-3096
Location

109 Pulliam Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Jackson Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Pulliam Street · Avail. Jul 14

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
109 Pulliam Street Available 07/14/20 Beautiful Jackson Ward Row House *AVAILABLE JULY 14th* - Beautifully updated Jackson Ward row house. Spacious and comfortable living with the character and charm of an updated Jackson Ward building. Recently renovated with refinished floors, stainless appliances, high efficiency washer and dryer, remodeled bathrooms, dishwasher, ceiling fan/lights, security lights and more. Features off street parking, outdoor space with fenced private back yard and upper deck, and very large and open living room.

Located conveniently between VCU's Monroe Park and MCV campuses. Less than 10 minute walk to the center of either campus. This home offers all the benefits of urban living within a few block radius.

• Porches: Front and rear porch
• Yard: Fenced rear yard
• Parking: 1 Off Street space (compact/midsize car)
• Heating/Cooling: Central Heat and Air. Gas furnace, electric AC
• Smoking not permitted in the building
• Laundry: High efficiency extra large washer and dryer included
• Pets: Considered on individual basis (age, size, number, type, etc). $300 pet deposit and $30 monthly pet fee.

Please note additional $30/month for Tenant Benefit Package (not optional) which includes both tenant renter's insurance and tenant liability insurance policies, utility set up services, online rent payments and maintenance requests, automatic HVAC filter delivery, monthly credit reporting (boost credit with on-time payments), and preventative maintenance inspections.

Lease Administration Fee ($135) due upon signing
Application Fee is non-refundable in all situations
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3307986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

