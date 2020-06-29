2517 Freetown Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Updated and Upgraded Throughout With All High End Appliances and Fixtures! Bright Open Floorplan W/All Hardwood Flooring. New Eat In Gourmet Kitchen w/Top End Appliances. Walk Out to Outdoor Living Space w/Custom Deck and Private Wooded Back Yard w/Paver Patio & Walkways. Upper Level Features Spacious Master W/New Luxury Master Bath w/Dual Vanity, Separate Tub and Shower. 3 Additional Bedrooms Plus Updated Hall Bath. Finished Basement w/Rec Room & Storage. Enjoy Reston?s Miles of Trails, Pools, Lakes & More. Minutes to Town Center, Shops & Restaurants Plus Toll Rd, FFX Co Parkway, and Rte 7. Don?t Miss this Gem Call Today to Tour!