All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2517 Freetown Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2517 Freetown Dr.
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

2517 Freetown Dr.

2517 Freetown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2517 Freetown Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e6db88090 ---- Updated and Upgraded Throughout With All High End Appliances and Fixtures! Bright Open Floorplan W/All Hardwood Flooring. New Eat In Gourmet Kitchen w/Top End Appliances. Walk Out to Outdoor Living Space w/Custom Deck and Private Wooded Back Yard w/Paver Patio & Walkways. Upper Level Features Spacious Master W/New Luxury Master Bath w/Dual Vanity, Separate Tub and Shower. 3 Additional Bedrooms Plus Updated Hall Bath. Finished Basement w/Rec Room & Storage. Enjoy Reston?s Miles of Trails, Pools, Lakes & More. Minutes to Town Center, Shops & Restaurants Plus Toll Rd, FFX Co Parkway, and Rte 7. Don?t Miss this Gem Call Today to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Freetown Dr. have any available units?
2517 Freetown Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Freetown Dr. have?
Some of 2517 Freetown Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Freetown Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Freetown Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Freetown Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Freetown Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2517 Freetown Dr. offer parking?
No, 2517 Freetown Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Freetown Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Freetown Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Freetown Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2517 Freetown Dr. has a pool.
Does 2517 Freetown Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2517 Freetown Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Freetown Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Freetown Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia