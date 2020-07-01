All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT

2420 Ridgehampton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Ridgehampton Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Skype and Facetime showings only at this time. Credit and income will be checked.Welcome home to this 1524 sqft townhouse shines! Freshly painted in gray tones. Updated and move in ready. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood on main level. Breakfast bar plus large dining room. Recessed lighting. New windows/doors/siding. More closets than you can imagine with Elfa system. Close to Wiehle Metro. Walk to local strip mall with grocery store. Additional pet rent is $50 per month with $350 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT have any available units?
2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT have?
Some of 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT offer parking?
No, 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT have a pool?
No, 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT has units with dishwashers.

