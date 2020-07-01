2420 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Skype and Facetime showings only at this time. Credit and income will be checked.Welcome home to this 1524 sqft townhouse shines! Freshly painted in gray tones. Updated and move in ready. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood on main level. Breakfast bar plus large dining room. Recessed lighting. New windows/doors/siding. More closets than you can imagine with Elfa system. Close to Wiehle Metro. Walk to local strip mall with grocery store. Additional pet rent is $50 per month with $350 pet deposit.