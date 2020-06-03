2418 CLOUDCROFT SQ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Why rent an expensive, tiny apartment when you can enjoy the space in this 3 level, 3 beds, 3.5 baths home for less than the cost of the apartment rental! Surrounded by lush greenery, in close proximity to the best of Reston, this updated town home beckons with an open floor plan & updated Kitchen & Baths. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, easy care floors- no carpet in this home! Only hardwood, laminate & tile floors! Spacious rooms, finished basement with rec room and full bath, fully fenced backyard overlooking trees, 2 assigned parking spots & patio make this a great place to live! Upper level offers 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full, updated baths! Close to town center, metro, stores. Enjoy Reston amenities - pool, tennis courts, tot lots, basket ball courts and more! Pets considered on a case by case basis - Breed, size, number restriction. Available for occupancy from July 1st. Good credit required. Only 2 incomes to qualify. Limited showings available due to Covid-19. Please call agent for details.