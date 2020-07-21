2417 ANSDEL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Fresh paint is done and ready for your move in. 1 assigned and 1 other parking space. Lots of hardwood - main level and stairs up. Granite counters in the kitchen with 2 year old stainless steel appliances, Table space in the kitchen, but there's also a dining room. Step down to the living room with slider to the back patio. And for those interested, a neighborhood playground out the back gate.Both full bathrooms, (the master and the upstairs hall bath), we new 2 years ago and boast new tile, granite, vanities and lighting. Enjoy the peaceful living on the square, the proximity to the Deepwood pool, tennis courts and the Hunters Woods shopping. Even the Fairfax Connector bus stop is near by for easy trip to Reston METRO. No pets or smoking, please