2411 Sweetbay Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage cats allowed

Gorgeous Single Family Home on Cul-de-sac: Great for families with kids, Renovated Bathrooms and Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Master bedroom has two separate closets. Fenced in back yard, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house on the corner of Glade Dr - Soapstone Dr. Walk to Pool, Close to Metro and Hunter Woods Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences. Including basement approximately 3100 sq. ft. total living space. $3600.00/mo, $3600.00 security deposit. Move in May 2020 email: von3@hotmail.com/bowenmichelle@msn.com for information.