Reston, VA
2411 Sweetbay Lane
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 AM

2411 Sweetbay Lane

2411 Sweetbay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Sweetbay Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Gorgeous Single Family Home on Cul-de-sac: Great for families with kids, Renovated Bathrooms and Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Master bedroom has two separate closets. Fenced in back yard, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house on the corner of Glade Dr - Soapstone Dr. Walk to Pool, Close to Metro and Hunter Woods Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences. Including basement approximately 3100 sq. ft. total living space. $3600.00/mo, $3600.00 security deposit. Move in May 2020 email: von3@hotmail.com/bowenmichelle@msn.com for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Sweetbay Lane have any available units?
2411 Sweetbay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Sweetbay Lane have?
Some of 2411 Sweetbay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Sweetbay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Sweetbay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Sweetbay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Sweetbay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Sweetbay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Sweetbay Lane offers parking.
Does 2411 Sweetbay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Sweetbay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Sweetbay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2411 Sweetbay Lane has a pool.
Does 2411 Sweetbay Lane have accessible units?
No, 2411 Sweetbay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Sweetbay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 Sweetbay Lane has units with dishwashers.
