2411 Sweetbay Lane

Gorgeous Single Family Home on Cul-de-sac: Great for families with kids, Renovated Bathrooms and Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Master bedroom has two separate closets. Fenced in back yard, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house on the corner of Glade Dr - Soapstone Dr. Walk to Pool, Close to Metro and Hunter Woods Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences. Including basement approximately 3100 sq. ft. total living space. $3600.00/mo, $3600.00 security deposit. Move in May 2020 email: von3@hotmail.com/bowenmichelle@msn.com for information.