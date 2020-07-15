All apartments in Reston
2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT

2394 Branleigh Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

2394 Branleigh Park Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse in Reston, VA for immediate move in. Three (3) level finished townhouse located near the Reston Community Center (Hunter Woods). three (3) Large bedrooms located upstairs. Hardwood floor on three levels. Finished Basement w/ half Bath, Full Sized Washer and Dryer, Fireplace and Walkout to Patio that is ideal for Grilling and Entertaining. Lots of storage space in the basement and upstairs. Wonderful neighborhood with a playground for children. Rent includes access to Reston Pools and nearby Tennis Courts. Home is located in an ideal location within the community. Reserved parking space is located conveniently close to the home. Hunters Square Community is located just across the street from a busy Safeway Shopping Center that includes a Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, RiteAid, Buffalo Wing Factory & various other shops/restaurants. Close to Reston Town Center, Dulles Toll Rd, Route 7, Fairfax Connector bus stop (steps from community playground), and just a few miles from Reston Metro Station. Call/Text John 571-274-7371 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT have any available units?
2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT have?
Some of 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT offers parking.
Does 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT has a pool.
Does 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
