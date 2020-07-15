2394 BRANLEIGH PARK COURT

Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse in Reston, VA for immediate move in. Three (3) level finished townhouse located near the Reston Community Center (Hunter Woods). three (3) Large bedrooms located upstairs. Hardwood floor on three levels. Finished Basement w/ half Bath, Full Sized Washer and Dryer, Fireplace and Walkout to Patio that is ideal for Grilling and Entertaining. Lots of storage space in the basement and upstairs. Wonderful neighborhood with a playground for children. Rent includes access to Reston Pools and nearby Tennis Courts. Home is located in an ideal location within the community. Reserved parking space is located conveniently close to the home. Hunters Square Community is located just across the street from a busy Safeway Shopping Center that includes a Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, RiteAid, Buffalo Wing Factory & various other shops/restaurants. Close to Reston Town Center, Dulles Toll Rd, Route 7, Fairfax Connector bus stop (steps from community playground), and just a few miles from Reston Metro Station. Call/Text John 571-274-7371 for showing.