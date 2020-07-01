2369 SOUTHGATE SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE 2-Level TOWNHOME W/3BR, 1FBA, 2 HALF BATHS - Ready for move in! See 3D Online Walkthrough at http://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZHZa83j1xGF - Spacious floorplan w/Large Living Rm w/Hardwood Fl & Fireplace, Open to Dining Area w/Delightful Updated Kitchen w/Corian countertop, Tall Exquisite Extra Cabinets. Fenced front & backyards w/attached shed. Backs to trees. Reserved parking #311, plenty of guest parking. Walk to Reston Metro (opening in 2020). Bus stop to Wiehle Metro. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Min income $54k. Max 2 incomes. Annual rent adjustment. See Docs for application.