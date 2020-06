Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Extremely spacious townhouse in serene setting w/ nature trails in walking distance. 4 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half bathrooms, 3 finished levels gives you loads of space. Hardwood floors on main level, eat in area in kitchen w/ art deco feel. Deck off of dining area ready for your summer grilling. Fully finished basement w/ washer/dryer in laundry room. Super location in Reston & loads of amenities