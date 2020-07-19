All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2343 Old Trail Drive

2343 Old Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2343 Old Trail Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 4BD/3BA home. Great commuting location with easy access to 267 and metro. Just around the corner from plenty of shopping and dining options at Reston Town Center. Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Large open family room with fireplace and plenty of storage space in the partially finished basement. Backyard opens to community jogging/walking trail. Small pets considered in a case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Laura Ragan 706 267 7611
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

