2343 MILLENNIUM LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Nestled in the heart of Reston just minutes away from the Reston Town Center, Wiehle Metro and Dulles Toll Road. As you enter your new home enjoy the luscious front landscaping. This 3 bedroom townhouse offers 2 full baths AND 2 half baths. Move-in ready with upgraded bathrooms, new carpet, and new paint. Enjoy calm breezes on the deck off the main level. Host friends with an oversized patio off the basement. The "Wall Of Windows" in the living room makes it bright and airy. On cool evenings, stay cozy by the wood burning fireplace on the basement level. The basement offers 3 different storage areas. The kitchen boasts silestone countertops, stainless appl, ceramic tile floor with a breakfast nook area overlooking the front landscaping. Highly desired school pyramid, access trails, community pool, and the Walker Nature Center is walking distance. Two assigned parking spaces are located right in front of the house with plenty of guest parking just steps away. Listing agent also one of the owners