Reston, VA
2343 MILLENNIUM LANE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

2343 MILLENNIUM LANE

2343 Millennium Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2343 Millennium Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Nestled in the heart of Reston just minutes away from the Reston Town Center, Wiehle Metro and Dulles Toll Road. As you enter your new home enjoy the luscious front landscaping. This 3 bedroom townhouse offers 2 full baths AND 2 half baths. Move-in ready with upgraded bathrooms, new carpet, and new paint. Enjoy calm breezes on the deck off the main level. Host friends with an oversized patio off the basement. The "Wall Of Windows" in the living room makes it bright and airy. On cool evenings, stay cozy by the wood burning fireplace on the basement level. The basement offers 3 different storage areas. The kitchen boasts silestone countertops, stainless appl, ceramic tile floor with a breakfast nook area overlooking the front landscaping. Highly desired school pyramid, access trails, community pool, and the Walker Nature Center is walking distance. Two assigned parking spaces are located right in front of the house with plenty of guest parking just steps away. Listing agent also one of the owners

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE have any available units?
2343 MILLENNIUM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE have?
Some of 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2343 MILLENNIUM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE offers parking.
Does 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE has a pool.
Does 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE have accessible units?
No, 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 MILLENNIUM LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
