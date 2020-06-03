2321 Freetown Ct #22C

Amenities

Too good to be true! Beeaauuutiful, Immaculate 3bd/1bth Top Flr Condo w/balcony/parking! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents an immaculate, beautiful 3bd/1bth top floor condo with pride of ownership throughout! Galley kitchen features, granite countertop, gas stove, backsplash, and tile floors. Master bedroom boasts walk-in closet and separate vanity. Fresh paint throughout. In Unit washer and dryer. Walk out to large balcony. Near new Silver metro line, buses, schools, trails, pools, shopping & dining, tennis courts, golf courses, Dulles Airport! Owner pays all utilities except electricity. 2 Parking Spaces included. This is an absolutely beautiful, rent ready property, call today before this is gone! $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Please contact Roberto Estrella for more information at 571-931-1091.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5627203)