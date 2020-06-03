All apartments in Reston
2321 Freetown Ct #22C

2321 Freetown Court · (202) 217-4807
Location

2321 Freetown Court, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2321 Freetown Ct #22C · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Too good to be true! Beeaauuutiful, Immaculate 3bd/1bth Top Flr Condo w/balcony/parking! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents an immaculate, beautiful 3bd/1bth top floor condo with pride of ownership throughout! Galley kitchen features, granite countertop, gas stove, backsplash, and tile floors. Master bedroom boasts walk-in closet and separate vanity. Fresh paint throughout. In Unit washer and dryer. Walk out to large balcony. Near new Silver metro line, buses, schools, trails, pools, shopping & dining, tennis courts, golf courses, Dulles Airport! Owner pays all utilities except electricity. 2 Parking Spaces included. This is an absolutely beautiful, rent ready property, call today before this is gone! $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Please contact Roberto Estrella for more information at 571-931-1091.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Freetown Ct #22C have any available units?
2321 Freetown Ct #22C has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Freetown Ct #22C have?
Some of 2321 Freetown Ct #22C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Freetown Ct #22C currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Freetown Ct #22C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Freetown Ct #22C pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Freetown Ct #22C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2321 Freetown Ct #22C offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Freetown Ct #22C does offer parking.
Does 2321 Freetown Ct #22C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 Freetown Ct #22C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Freetown Ct #22C have a pool?
Yes, 2321 Freetown Ct #22C has a pool.
Does 2321 Freetown Ct #22C have accessible units?
No, 2321 Freetown Ct #22C does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Freetown Ct #22C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Freetown Ct #22C does not have units with dishwashers.
