2311 FREETOWN COURT

Renovated top floor, 3 bedroom condo in quiet wooded setting just off Reston Parkway, only one mile from the Reston Town Center. Good school system, plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Metro bus stop minutes from the unit. 10 minute drive to Dulles Airport.This contemporary condo is in great condition and features a full size washer/dryer, a balcony off of the living room overlooking trees, storage space outside the unit and two parking permits. You will have access to all of Reston amenities including 15 beautiful swimming pools, lakes and trails. The new Dogwood pool is across the street.All utilities included but electricity.