All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2311 FREETOWN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2311 FREETOWN COURT
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2311 FREETOWN COURT

2311 Freetown Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2311 Freetown Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Renovated top floor, 3 bedroom condo in quiet wooded setting just off Reston Parkway, only one mile from the Reston Town Center. Good school system, plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Metro bus stop minutes from the unit. 10 minute drive to Dulles Airport.This contemporary condo is in great condition and features a full size washer/dryer, a balcony off of the living room overlooking trees, storage space outside the unit and two parking permits. You will have access to all of Reston amenities including 15 beautiful swimming pools, lakes and trails. The new Dogwood pool is across the street.All utilities included but electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 FREETOWN COURT have any available units?
2311 FREETOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 FREETOWN COURT have?
Some of 2311 FREETOWN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 FREETOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2311 FREETOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 FREETOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2311 FREETOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2311 FREETOWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2311 FREETOWN COURT offers parking.
Does 2311 FREETOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 FREETOWN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 FREETOWN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2311 FREETOWN COURT has a pool.
Does 2311 FREETOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2311 FREETOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 FREETOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 FREETOWN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia