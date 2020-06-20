All apartments in Reston
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

2300 GLADE BANK WAY

2300 Glade Bank Way · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Glade Bank Way, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
THIS LISTING IS FOR RENTING FURNISHED BASEMENT SUITE IN SHARED TOWNHOME. Rental available to 1 tenant only. This rental is the entire lower level of the townhome. Facing woods, separate keyed French Door entrance. Move in ready and All Utilities Included! Enjoy all the luxuries of the Reston lifestyle living here: Lower Level has Private Bath, Walk in closet, Living Room and Kitchenette with fridge, wet bar, microwave, and dining table~ Wood-burning fireplace~ Large wrap-around deck and patio area w/ view overlooking trees & landscaping~ Fully Equipped Kitchen, living room, deck, patio and laundry room on main level of home are shared~ Plenty of parking~ Great location nearby to shopping center, lots of places to eat, groceries, coffee shop, gas~ Walking paths and nature trails start end of the street~ 2 miles to Metro and Reston Town Center~ Access to Community Tennis Courts, Hot Tubs & Swimming PoolsAbout the townhouse: Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with 2 other professionals living on upper level of home. Master BR is also available to rent to 1 person. No pets, non smoking.This beautiful spacious end-unit townhome is in a wonderful community, just minutes to Reston Town Center, Silver Line Metro, close to walking paths and community amenities. Easy access to shopping: gas/grocery/pharmacy/shops/restaurants. Tenant must have renters insurance, good credit. Tour available by appointment only: Text/call 571-250-7469*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 GLADE BANK WAY have any available units?
2300 GLADE BANK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 GLADE BANK WAY have?
Some of 2300 GLADE BANK WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 GLADE BANK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2300 GLADE BANK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 GLADE BANK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2300 GLADE BANK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2300 GLADE BANK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2300 GLADE BANK WAY offers parking.
Does 2300 GLADE BANK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 GLADE BANK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 GLADE BANK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2300 GLADE BANK WAY has a pool.
Does 2300 GLADE BANK WAY have accessible units?
No, 2300 GLADE BANK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 GLADE BANK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 GLADE BANK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

