2300 GLADE BANK WAY

THIS LISTING IS FOR RENTING FURNISHED BASEMENT SUITE IN SHARED TOWNHOME. Rental available to 1 tenant only. This rental is the entire lower level of the townhome. Facing woods, separate keyed French Door entrance. Move in ready and All Utilities Included! Enjoy all the luxuries of the Reston lifestyle living here: Lower Level has Private Bath, Walk in closet, Living Room and Kitchenette with fridge, wet bar, microwave, and dining table~ Wood-burning fireplace~ Large wrap-around deck and patio area w/ view overlooking trees & landscaping~ Fully Equipped Kitchen, living room, deck, patio and laundry room on main level of home are shared~ Plenty of parking~ Great location nearby to shopping center, lots of places to eat, groceries, coffee shop, gas~ Walking paths and nature trails start end of the street~ 2 miles to Metro and Reston Town Center~ Access to Community Tennis Courts, Hot Tubs & Swimming PoolsAbout the townhouse: Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with 2 other professionals living on upper level of home. Master BR is also available to rent to 1 person. No pets, non smoking.This beautiful spacious end-unit townhome is in a wonderful community, just minutes to Reston Town Center, Silver Line Metro, close to walking paths and community amenities. Easy access to shopping: gas/grocery/pharmacy/shops/restaurants. Tenant must have renters insurance, good credit. Tour available by appointment only: Text/call 571-250-7469*